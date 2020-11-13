Tree debris removal set to begin Monday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Because of an unusually early ice storm the last week of October, Shawnee was littered with tree damage, leaving broken branches all over nearly every block in town.

Thankfully right after, property owners were afforded warm days for cleanup as temperatures quickly climbed back into the 60s and 70s.

For many, debris has now been moved closer to the curb, but is awaiting complete removal somehow.

The city has been working to get through the process for cleanup of the massive amount of debris left from the storm, Mayor Ed Bolt said.

The city had to file for emergency relief funds and find a FEMA-approved site to haul debris, which it now has, he said.

Removal is set to begin Monday, he said.

According to the city website, a central location to drop off storm debris is being set up at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center (just north of) the grand stands; residents wishing to haul it there themselves can follow the signage.

Bolt also said there will be a wood chipper onsite.

For curbside debris, residents need to follow some guidelines to make the process work more quickly and efficiently for city staff.

“Please cut limbs into sections no longer than 10 feet and stack them at the curb away from obstructions such as poles, mail boxes, overhead wires and trees,” the city website reads. “Do not place debris over your water meter. Do not mix ice storm related debris with your normal curbside pickup items such as yard bags, bulk waste, or poly carts.”

The storm relief efforts will be at no charge to Shawnee residents, the site states.

For major tree removal and trimming such as trunks or limbs leaning on or against property, the city recommends hiring a professional licensed and bonded tree trimming and removal company.

“We appreciate your patience as the debris removal from neighborhoods will take weeks, if not months, to cover the entire community,” the city website reads. “The City will not be issuing citations for storm debris stacked at the curb.”

For more information, call (405) 878-1602.

Another option is burning. The city is still requiring burn permits issued by the fire marshall, however, fees will be waived during ice storm relief, the website states. To get a burn permit, visit shawneeok.org to fill out an online form or call (405) 878-1675 for more information.

Also, Central Disposal, Shawnee's contracted waste removal service picks up limbs year-round, but has certain rules to follow.

“Central Disposal accepts three-foot bundles of tree limbs during curbside pickup each week on each scheduled trash day,” the site states. “Central Disposal accepts one level truck bed of waste per month with a valid water bill at the Transfer Station on 45th Street.” For tree limb loads larger than a level truck bed, Central Disposal will allow customers to take the load directly to the landfill at no additional charge to the customer, the website reads.

For more information about Central Disposals services, call (405) 275-0900, or email info@centraldisposalok.com.