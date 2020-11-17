Sales tax report: Use Tax down slightly
Thanks to months of a tightened belt — a 12.5 percent reduction to its projected budget — the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for November appears to be holding steady after a brief shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring.
Direct effects of the coronavirus shutdown caused a temporary lull, but recent sales tax collections in Shawnee continue to hold steady.
Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports the November sales tax deposit was $1,989,397.80, including interest of $1,623.53, to be allocated as follows:
• General Fund — $1,136,798.76
• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $284,199.69
• Capital Improvements Fund — $220,254.76
• Street Improvements Fund — $248,674.72
• Economic Development Fund — $28,419.97
• Police Sales Tax Fund — $35,524.95
• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $35,524.95
Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,170,509.47 for November 2020.
According to Neel's report, November 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $1,854,261 — $135,137 less than this year's collections for the month.
“It should be noted the sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 was based on a 12.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.
For the year, sales tax collections are up $1,854,903, or 21.93 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.
“Use tax collections are down approximately $2,005, or 0.20 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.
Revenue during COVID months
Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.
As a result, revenue was down for a period while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.