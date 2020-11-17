Sales tax report: Use Tax down slightly

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Thanks to months of a tightened belt — a 12.5 percent reduction to its projected budget — the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for November appears to be holding steady after a brief shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring.

Direct effects of the coronavirus shutdown caused a temporary lull, but recent sales tax collections in Shawnee continue to hold steady.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports the November sales tax deposit was $1,989,397.80, including interest of $1,623.53, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,136,798.76

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $284,199.69

• Capital Improvements Fund — $220,254.76

• Street Improvements Fund — $248,674.72

• Economic Development Fund — $28,419.97

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $35,524.95

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $35,524.95

Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,170,509.47 for November 2020.

According to Neel's report, November 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $1,854,261 — $135,137 less than this year's collections for the month.

“It should be noted the sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 was based on a 12.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $1,854,903, or 21.93 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are down approximately $2,005, or 0.20 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.

Revenue during COVID months

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down for a period while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.