Shawnee mask mandate extended again

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee's mask mandate ordinance will continue for the foreseeable future; another extension was passed Monday. The last extension was set to expire the end of this month, but due to increased COVID-19 activity, the board has pushed the current decree through June 30, 2021. If at any point commissioners determine it is no longer necessary, the mandate can be rescinded before the set expiration date.

The mask ordinance was put in place in July and was extended the first time in September.