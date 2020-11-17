SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month.
NEWS

Shawnee mask mandate extended again

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star
Dr. Mitchell Wolf addresses Shawnee City Commissioners Monday, speaking in favor of extending the mask mandate.

Shawnee's mask mandate ordinance will continue for the foreseeable future; another extension was passed Monday. The last extension was set to expire the end of this month, but due to increased COVID-19 activity, the board has pushed the current decree through June 30, 2021. If at any point commissioners determine it is no longer necessary, the mandate can be rescinded before the set expiration date.

The mask ordinance was put in place in July and was extended the first time in September.

A masks-required sign in Shawnee reminds residents of the local COVID-19-related ordinance.