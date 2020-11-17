Wittmann takes reins as Shawnee's fire chief

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

On Monday Shawnee City Commissioners unanimously approved City Manager Chance Allison’s hiring of Anthony Wittmann as Fire Department Chief. Wittmann has been with the Shawnee Fire Department for 20 years, starting out as a firefighter. He rose through the ranks, being promoted to lieutenant in 2004. In 2008, he became a captain, and in 2017 he took the position of battalion chief. Wittmann also has 25 years of experience as a paramedic, including shift supervision.

“Mr. Wittmann has displayed his dedication to public safety through gaining a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in Technology in Emergency Responder Administration, as well as a master’s in science in Occupational Safety and Health from Southeastern Oklahoma State University,” Allison said. “Mr. Wittmann uses his education to invest in others as an instructor in subject matters such as firefighting, emergency medical services, OSHA compliance, and safety.”

Wittmann replaces Rodney Foster, who has been Shawnee Fire Chief for the past couple years. Foster retired and has taken a full-time teaching job at Oklahoma State University.