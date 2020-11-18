Christmas parade to get altered plan in 2020

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

As most every event in 2020 has been, Shawnee's longtime annual Christmas Parade is getting hit with changes to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

According to the event's host, Safe Events For Families (SEFF), this year's Main Street extravaganza will look a bit different.

Early plans announced by the SEFF board of directors on its Facebook Page are suggesting modifications that will include a drive-thru holiday lights exhibit.

“The downtown area will be changed into a World of Lights for the holiday season,” the post reads.

At 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Main Street will be turned into a one-way street — entering only at Kickapoo — so drivers can view festive lights along Main, as well as art murals on display, the post states.

The drive-thru exhibit ends at the Santa Fe Depot, where Santa letters can be dropped off to elves.

“We sent a request to the North Pole and have received word that Santa will be making a stop in Shawnee for this special night,” the post reads.

Diaper donations also will be collected that evening to support local nonprofit Legacy Parenting.

“While this is not the parade we had planned on, this is a great alternative,” the post states.

Watch for updates.