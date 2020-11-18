Depot roof project moves forward

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

This week Shawnee City Commissioners approved a contract with GH2 for architectural and engineering services for the Santa Fe Depot Historic Roof Project.

James Bryce, director of operations, told the board Monday staff had reviewed and negotiated GH2’s contract for services and were ready move forward with the award.

“The proposed contract has two parts,” he said.

First is the assessment and report on the existing conditions of the roof and building, and then design, construction documents, bidding and construction administration rounds up the second part.

For the assessment portion, Bryce said a flat cost of $12,000 was requested.

“For this part the firm will investigate water infiltration and document the current condition of the roof and building,” he said.

The cost of the design portion is to be five percent of the cost of construction.

The projected timeline from start to finish for the project is:

• two weeks for the building analysis and report, with a cost estimate;

• six weeks for design documents;

• six weeks bidding and award;

• six to eight months for construction

Bryce figured in the possibility of a long lead time for tile production.

“You've got to remember, this is a historical roof, and depending on the direction they go, the tiles could be four months out, in getting them,” he said.

Bryce said the project will be funded out of the facility repair portion of the half-cent temporary sales tax.

Watch for updates.