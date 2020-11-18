Free pet adoption at shelter Saturday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

On Monday, during Shawnee's City Commission meeting, Animal Shelter personnel announced a special adoption event set from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

To celebrate the wedding of Dillon and Brooke Colbert, all adoption fees during the scheduled Happily Ever After party have been covered by the couple's families.

The shelter currently has 22 dogs, a cat and a pig.