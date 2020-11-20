COVID-19 claims life of Shawnee woman

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Pottawatomie County made it about a week before COVID-19 claiming another life; this time, an elderly Shawnee woman has died.

The county now sits at 22 COVID-19-related deaths. More than one third of those fatalities have been reported this month.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there have been 167,261 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There were 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

• One in Beaver County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Marshall County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• Two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,603 total deaths recorded for the state.

In Shawnee, there have been 1,796 total cases so far. Reportedly, 1,498 have recovered and 19 have died, bringing active cases to 279.

In the county, of the 2,988 total cases documented, 2,504 have recovered. There have been 22 deaths logged. There are 462 active cases reported in the county, up from 311 a week ago.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (134,934) and those who have died (1,603) from the total cases (167,261) brings the active case count to 30,724 across the state — nearly 8,000 more than last week.

In the U.S., 11,715,316 cases have been recorded so far. With a reported 252,535 deaths and 4,410,709 recovered, there are 7,052,072 active COVID-19 cases in the country right now — a million more than last week.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.