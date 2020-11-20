Local boys, girls club receives $60K Avedis grant

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The Avedis Foundation has just doled out a $60,000 grant to the Salvation Army-Shawnee Boys and Girls Club, a local week-day child-care after school program.

“It is an honor to support (Director) Julio Sanchez and his staff to offer quality care for children in our community,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club is a place that children can feel loved and encouraged in a safe environment.”

According to its Facebook Page, the goal of the Boys and Girls Club is to provide a safe, fun place where kids are surrounded with supportive relationships. The club serves as a source of support children need to be successful in school, the community and in life. The Club's Formula for Impact involves an outcome-driven club experience which leads to priority outcomes: promoting academic success, developing healthy lifestyles and increasing good character and leadership. To promote academic success, a structured and supportive environment is in place that aims to encourage homework completion and participation in other academic activities through programs such as Power Hour, Career Launch, and Be Great Graduate. The aim is to see 100 percent of club members graduate from high school with a plan for the future and to promote healthy lifestyles.

“Our club is a safe, fun place doing the most good especially for those who need us most,” Director Julio Sanchez said. “We are grateful to Avedis Foundation for the continuing support for our youth to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

The Boys and Girls Club opened in 1989.