COVID-19 Pott. County deaths total 23

Over the weekend, Pottawatomie County lost another victim to COVID-19; this time, a Shawnee woman between 36 and 49 years old has died. Most recently, the death of an older Shawnee woman was recorded in Friday's report.

The county now sits at 23 COVID-19-related deaths. More than one third of those fatalities have been reported this month.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 177,874 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports. That tally adds more than 10,600 to the count noted Friday.

There were 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Woodward County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,649 total COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the state.

In Shawnee, there have been 1,957 (161 more than Friday's count) total cases so far. Reportedly, 1,547 have recovered (49 have recovered since Friday) and 20 have died — a death also was recorded Friday — bringing active cases to 390, up 111 over the weekend.

In the county, of the 3,227 total cases documented (up 239 since Friday), 2,599 have recovered — 95 of them since Friday. There have been 23 deaths logged. There are 390 active cases in the county, down 72 from Friday's report.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered 142,381 and those who have died (1,649) from the total cases (177,874) brings the active case count to 33,844 across the state — 3,120 more than Friday's total. Reportedly, 46 Oklahomans have died since Friday from COVID-19.

In the U.S., 12,246,849 cases have been recorded so far. With a reported 256,782 deaths and 4,526,513 recovered, there are 7,463,554 active COVID-19 cases in the country right now — 411,482 added since the weekend.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.