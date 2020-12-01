SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

City Commissioner visits with local Kiwanis Club

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star
Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis Program Chair John Winterringer and Ward 2 Shawnee City Commissioner Bob Weaver.

Shawnee City Commissioner Bob Weaver, Ward 2, recently spoke to the Shawnee's Kiwanis group about his family's long tradition of community service. His father was instrumental in creating and maintaining Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Kiwanis Program Chair John Winterringer said. Weaver said he is pleased with the progress of the city and is proud to be a part of the commission. Pictured, from left, are Winterringer and Weaver.