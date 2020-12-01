News-Star/Patriot Auto Group Car Finalist: Callie Roberts, Prague

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Senior Callie Roberts is a leader at Prague High school and maintains a perfect 3.93 GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for September and is now in the running to win a car.

“Callie is an organizer, leader, director, getting-the-job-done kind of girl,” Prague High School Guidance Counselor Schatzi Baker said. “She is aware of what needs to be done and has strong leadership capabilities. She desires to be the best version of herself and an encourager for others along the way.”

Baker said Roberts is driven, has a work ethic that is outstanding.

Roberts is very involved in many community service projects, especially with agriculture, Baker said.

“Four years ago this young lady took a job at a veterinary clinic and this changed her world for the better,” Baker said. “Callie is not afraid to step out and be challenged. She is ready, and welcomes the opportunity.”

Roberts received the Top 10 Veterinary Science Proficiency in the Nation, Veterinary Science Proficiency State Winner, Girl's State Delegate, FFA chapter president, top junior student in government, Sophomore Class vice-president, Star Greenhand Degree, among other honors.

“Her character and values are obvious to anyone on a daily basis,” Baker said. “Callie is respectful, loyal, pleasant, kind, works well with others, compassionate and dependable.”

Also, Baker said Roberts is hard working and goal oriented.

Roberts' parents are Cathi and Jimmy Skinner.

For the fourth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the News-Star's fifth annual Best of Tri-County Preps banquet at FireLake Arena in the spring. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at participating area high schools will submit a nomination for a senior who has an excellent grade point average, displays community leadership qualities, is an active volunteer and displays high moral integrity.

Additional sponsors of the program include Communications Federal Credit Union, Pioneer Library System, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.