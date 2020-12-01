News-Star/Patriot Auto Group Car Finalist: Kulson Yates, Tecumseh

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Senior Kulson Yates is a leader at Tecumseh High School.

Maintaining a 4.0 GPA, he has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for September and is now in the running to win a car.

“I have had the luxury of watching this young man grow into an outstanding student, athlete and volunteer,” Tecumseh High School Principal Randy Dilbeck said. “ Kulson is the type of person who will put other people's needs in front of his own.”

He can always be counted on to help, Dilbeck said.

He said Yates has been involved with community events like Frontier Days.

“Kulson has been a solid volunteer for many years with community and school activities,” he said. “He has volunteered for the Oklahoma Special Olympics as a guide; he has volunteered at both Wallace and Immanuel Baptist churches with Vacation Bible School.”

Dilbeck said he has also witnessed Yates' growth and success in leadership and academics.

“Kulson has been taught to do the right thing in any situation,” he said. “His moral values and ethical notions come from a great family that has laid a tremendous foundation for this young man.”

A Student Council member, Yates has been involved in many areas, including FCA for four years, cross country captain and track captain, Safe School Committee, BPA president, Native Club NHS secretary, Senior Class vice president, Student Council vice president, among many others.

His mom is Donette Yates.

