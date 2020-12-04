Aid for small biz relief up for discussion

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, an agenda item looks to focus on offsetting the struggle the pandemic has had on small businesses. The board is set to discuss and/or consider whether to use Cares Act Funds for Shawnee Forward to administer a small business relief program.

In other business, commissioners may decide whether to provide financial assistance for Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority to assist with the International Finals Youth Rodeo (IFYR).

Several budget amendments are up for approval by the board, as well.

Commissioners also will consider approval of a few rezone requests:

• for a 1.79-acre tract on the southeast corner of Kickapoo and West 10th Street by applicant South Central Industries for use as a warehouse;

• for an 80-acre tract north of Wolverine Road and West of North Harrison by applicant Carruth Family Partnership 1992 for future industry; and

• for 13.49 acres just east of Harrison on East 39th Street by applicant David Ray. This agenda item is also set to hold a hearing and consideration to amend the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Mayor Ed Bolt will proclaim Dec. 13-19, 2020, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital–Shawnee Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week.

On the Municipal Authority agenda, the board will consider and take action on a resolution approving and authorizing a Clean Water SRF Loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for $12,000,000 and approving the issuance of a Promissory Note in that amount.

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.