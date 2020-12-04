SEFF Christmas 2020 yields parade of residents

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Typically lining Main Street with floats, this year's event operated in reverse; residents drove down the lane as all sights were focused toward a World of Lights exhibit on buildings along the downtown route.

Safe Events For Families (SEFF) still managed to carry out an event, but this year's Main Street extravaganza looked a bit different.

Thursday was parade day, but as most every event in 2020 has been, Shawnee's longtime annual Christmas Parade was not exempt from getting hit with changes to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

Main Street temporarily became a one-way street — entering only at Kickapoo — so drivers could view festive lights downtown, as well as art murals on display.

The drive-thru exhibit ended at the Santa Fe Depot, where Santa letters were dropped off to elves.

Keeping his distance as required by local mandate, Santa made an appearance to wish Shawnee residents well during the holiday season and assure them nothing can stop Christmas.

Diapers and wipes donations also were collected at Beard and Main to support local nonprofit Legacy Parenting.

“While this is not the parade we had planned on, this is a great alternative,” the post states.