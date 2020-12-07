Bethel student semifinalist in scholars program

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Chandler Wilson, a senior at Bethel High School, has been selected as a Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Semifinalist. She was one of 1600 students chosen from 99,403 applicants. The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors.

Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. The foundation has provided over 6,300 Coca-Cola Scholars with more than $72 million in educational support. There are 150 Coca-Cola Scholars selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship.

She is the daughter of Ryan and Kelli Wilson.