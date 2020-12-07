Bethel students receive letter jackets

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

This year's Bethel High School academic letter jacket recipients are shown. These seniors have exhibited excellence in the classroom throughout their high school career. For years First United Bank has been in partnership and sponsorship with the school for the purchase of the academic letter jackets.

Pictured, from left, are John Clemmons, Paden Guess, Jaryn Adamek, Evan Fry, Seth True, Haley Kidney, Noah Drew, Chloe Gardner, Kennedy Parent, Chandler Wilson and Nicole Arnold.