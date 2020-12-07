Local Kiwanis Club gets visit from Shawnee Forward rep

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Jeremy Davidson was the guest speaker at a recent Wednesday lunch meeting for Kiwanis Club. Davidson is events coordinator for Shawnee Forward. He shared how the internet is by far the number one marketing tool used in reaching people about the many services Shawnee has available. Pictured with Davidson, center, is Kiwanis President Tyler Wilburn, at left, and John Winterringer, program chair.