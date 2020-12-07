SEFF awards window-decorating contest winners

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Since Shawnee's annual Christmas parade event had to be altered to accommodate COVID-19 precautions, there was no parade and, therefore, no float winners.

This year, residents traveled along Main Street Thursday to view business buildings decorated for the holidays as part of a World of Lights exhibit and to get a peek of Santa from afar.

Safe Events For Families (SEFF) selected winners of a parade-route business front window decorating contest.

Winners were:

• First place ($500) — Uncommon Threads

• Second place ($300) — Sweet Pea 4D Ultrasound

• Third place (tie) ($100) — Doggie Spot and Past to Present Marketplace

“Uncommon Threads had live musicians in the windows,” SEFF President Dell Kerbs said.