SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month.
NEWS

SEFF awards window-decorating contest winners

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star

Since Shawnee's annual Christmas parade event had to be altered to accommodate COVID-19 precautions, there was no parade and, therefore, no float winners.

This year, residents traveled along Main Street Thursday to view business buildings decorated for the holidays as part of a World of Lights exhibit and to get a peek of Santa from afar.

Safe Events For Families (SEFF) selected winners of a parade-route business front window decorating contest.

Winners were:

• First place ($500) — Uncommon Threads

Safe Events For Families (SEFF) selected winners of a parade-route business front window decorating contest. First place ($500) was Uncommon Threads.

• Second place ($300) — Sweet Pea 4D Ultrasound

Safe Events For Families (SEFF) selected winners of a parade-route business front window decorating contest. Second place ($300) was Sweet Pea 4D Ultrasound.

• Third place (tie) ($100) — Doggie Spot and Past to Present Marketplace

Safe Events For Families (SEFF) selected winners of a parade-route business front window decorating contest. Tied for third place were Doggie Spot and Past to Present Marketplace.
Safe Events For Families (SEFF) selected winners of a parade-route business front window decorating contest. Tied for third place were Past to Present Marketplace and Doggie Spot.

“Uncommon Threads had live musicians in the windows,” SEFF President Dell Kerbs said.