Pott. County loses woman to COVID-19

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

It's been a couple weeks since the last COVID-19 death was recorded in Pottawatomie County; that report added a new victim Tuesday, bringing the county's death toll to 24.

Just like two weeks ago, a Shawnee woman between 36 and 49 years old has died.

The county now sits at 24 COVID-19-related deaths. More than one third of those fatalities were reported in November.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 220,686 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There were 11 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Lincoln County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tillman County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,922 total COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the state.

In Shawnee, there have been 2,496 (up 539 from two weeks ago) total cases so far. Reportedly, 2,133 have recovered and 21 have died, bringing active cases to 342, down 44 from the day before (Monday's tally was 386).

In the county, of the 4,081 (up 854 from two weeks ago) total cases documented, 3,490 have recovered. There have been 24 deaths logged. There are now 567 active cases in the county, 177 more than two weeks ago.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (189,020) and those who have died (1,922) from the total cases (220,686) brings the active case count to 29,744 across the state — 4,100 fewer than two weeks ago.

In the U.S., 14,949,299 cases have been recorded so far, up 2,702,450 from two weeks ago. With a reported 283,703 deaths (26,921 in the past two weeks) and 5,714,557 recovered, there are 8,951,039 active COVID-19 cases in the country right now — 1,487,485 more than two weeks ago.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.