New sidewalk projects gearing up

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

There are some new sidewalk projects in the works.

After interviewing five of 13 Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) submissions, this week City Engineer Seth Barkhimer brought a request before Shawnee City Commissioners to get authorization to start negotiations with CEC, Crafton Tull and Olsson to develop contracts for design services on three areas in particular:

Independence Street from Kickapoo to Harrison (CEC)

Highland Street from Harrison to Bryan (Crafton Tull)

Kickapoo Street from I-40 to MacArthur (Olsson)

He said contracts will be brought back before commission for approval.

The projects will be funded out of the 302 street-fund, in conjunction with an Avedis foundation matching grant.

“In 2017 the city was awarded an dollar-for-dollar Avedis Foundation grant for sidewalk construction,” Barkhimer said. “That money has not been fully utilized and it actually has a sunset date for June of 2022.”

He said staff put together a list of high-impact projects that fell in line with the city's Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2019.

RFQs were sent out with five of the top sidewalk projects in mind.

“We feel like these first three projects are the highest priority we have,” he said.

He said the reason he was bringing three different projects and three different firms forward at the same time was due to the fairly aggressive timeline the city was facing.

“When you talk about doing the entire design, then construction,” he said. “We didn't want to bog down a single firm with three different projects.”

Barkhimer said the other two sidewalk projects — Highland Street and Farrall/Harrison Street — will be awarded in the future.

Watch for updates.