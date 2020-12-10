Pott. County woman loses battle with COVID-19

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

It's only been a couple days since the last COVID-19 death was recorded in Pottawatomie County; that report added a new victim Thursday, now bringing the county's death toll to 25.

A woman in the 65 or older age group has died.

The county now sits at 25 COVID-19-related deaths. More than one third of those fatalities were reported in November.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 225,453 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There are 35 additional deaths identified to report.

One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Comanche County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

Three in Cotton County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Eleven in Oklahoma County, five females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group.

One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Washita County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,980 total deaths in the state.

In Shawnee, there have been 2,514 (up 18 since Tuesday) total cases so far. Reportedly, 2,210 have recovered and 21 have died, bringing active cases to 283, down 59 since Tuesday's report.

In the county, of the 4,109 (up 28 since Tuesday) total cases documented, 3,609 have recovered. There have been 25 deaths logged. There are now 475 active cases in the county.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (194,229) and those who have died (1,980) from the total cases (225,453) brings the active case count to 29,244 across the state — 500 fewer than Tuesday.

In the U.S., 15,386,562 cases have been recorded so far, up 437,263 since Tuesday. With a reported 289,373 deaths (5,670 since Tuesday) and 5,889,896 recovered, there are 9,207,293 active COVID-19 cases in the country right now — 256,254 added since Tuesday's report.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.