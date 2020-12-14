Bells are out ringing, securing funds for locals

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

While many local annual programs are now wrapping up this year’s collections in order to shift gears into distribution, one program that continues up to Christmas Eve is the Salvation Army's national Red Kettle campaign.

Shawnee's Salvation Army leaders began their effort on Nov. 13 and will conclude on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army-Shawnee Capt. Patrick Connelly said.

“To date (as of Monday, Dec. 14) we have raised approximately 57 percent of our $90,000 goal,” he said. “This leaves just about $40k left to raise in the next (several) bellringing days.”

In the thick of its 130th year, the Red Kettle campaign has thousands of red kettles manned with volunteers collecting donations Mondays through Saturdays through Dec. 24 at various locations across the country.

The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 130 years in the U.S. millions of Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster survivors, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children.

Donations don't have to go into the red buckets around town, they also can be made online. To make an online donation, visit//give.salvationarmyusa.org/.