December sales tax slightly down; year-end up

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

For the year, Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections managed to hold onto a slight edge over revenue collected last year, despite the hit from this year's COVID-19 shutdown. However, this month, county revenue fell just short of last year's figures.

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for December show a decrease in revenue over December 2019. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $727,537.47, down from the same month a year ago when $738,143.56 was received –– a decrease of $10,606.09.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

• July — $639,500

• June — $624,150

• May — $636,950

• April — $626,400

• March — $590,950

• February — $723,750

• January — $666,000

Year-end

Overall totals for 2020 came in above last year, settling at $8,371,692.16. Comparing 2019's figures, which were $8,151,774.79, this year shows a slight increase of $219,917.37. Data from the past 10 years shows a steady rise in collections each year. In 2011, year-end collections showed a tally of $7,320,997.51.