COVID-19 takes life of Pott. County woman

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

After several days since the last COVID-19 death was recorded in Pottawatomie County, Wednesday's report added a new victim — a rural woman — which brings the county's death toll to 26.

A woman in the 65 or older age group has died.

The county now sits at 26 COVID-19-related deaths. Many of those fatalities were reported in November.

As of 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 245,229 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There are 42 additional deaths identified to report.

Three in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

Four in Comanche County, one female in the 36-49 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Delaware County, one female in the 18-35 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Grady County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Kingfisher County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in McCurtain County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Nine in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Nine in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 2,128 total deaths in the state.

In Shawnee, there have been 2,818 total cases so far. Reportedly, 2,420 have recovered and 21 have died, bringing active cases to 377, down 23 since Tuesday's report.

In the county, of the 4,560 total cases documented, 3,945 have recovered. There have been 26 deaths logged. There are now 589 active cases in the county, down 36 since Tuesday's report.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (210,907) and those who have died (2,128) from the total cases (245,229) brings the active case count to 32,194 across the state — 815 fewer than Tuesday.

In the U.S., 16,716,777 cases have been recorded so far, up 198,290 since Tuesday. There have been a reported 303,773 deaths — 3,294 added since Tuesday. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website did not have up-to-date data available Wednesday for how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.