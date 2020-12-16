Shawnee Walmart closing for cleaning until 7 a.m. Friday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Shawnee's Walmart site is closing for cleaning.

Charles Crowson with Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team, said Wednesday that Walmart has decided to temporarily close its Shawnee Supercenter location at 196 Shawnee Mall Drive today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through Dec. 17, providing associates adequate time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” he said. “When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.”

The closing protocols are in addition to the extensive measures Walmart has put in place during the pandemic to help protect associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.

“Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building,” he said.

Crowson said Walmart will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how it serves the community while also keeping the health and safety of its customers and associates in mind.