Longtime Kiwanis member named Citizen of Year

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Ken McDowell was presented with the Citizen of the year award at a recent Kiwanis meeting.

“Ken is the one that holds the glue together,” past president Kevin Hannah said.

McDowell has been the treasurer for several decades for Kiwanis.

“He was most humbled and proud to be honored with the highest award,” Kiwanis Program Chair John Winterringer said.