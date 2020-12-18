Community Market seeks help packing food boxes

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Community Market of Pottawatomie County is looking for some Christmas season helpers to pack food boxes.

Demand is at an all-time high — the center served more than 9,000 people in November, Executive Director Daniel Matthews said.

“We are serving as many as we can and adding holiday items when we have them,” he said. “We are accepting volunteer groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help us assemble boxes for families.”

He said one in five local residents have struggled with food insecurity this year, and one in four children.

“We want to make sure this holiday season no one goes to bed hungry,” he said.

For more information, call (405) 788-4957.

Donations can be made at ourcommunitymarket.org or by mailing to P.O. Box 1694 Shawnee, OK 74802

To ask about services, hours of operation are Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market is at 120 S. Center.