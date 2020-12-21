COVID-19 claims 3 Pott. County victims

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

COVID-19 deaths continue to be on the rise in the area as Monday's report added three victims to Pottawatomie County's death toll, which is now 29.

One rural victim and two Shawnee victims have died.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 263,434 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There were six additional deaths identified to report Monday.

• Two in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 2,218 total deaths in the state.

In Shawnee, there have been 3,041 total cases so far. Reportedly, 2,612 have recovered and 23 have died, bringing active cases to 406, up 59 since Friday's report.

In the county, of the 4,908 total cases documented, 4,228 have recovered. There have been 29 deaths logged. There are now 651 active cases in the county, up 88 since Friday's report.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (224,672) and those who have died (2,218) from the total cases (263,434) brings the active case count to 36,544 across the state — 4,479 more than Friday.

In the U.S., 17,844,690 cases have been recorded so far, up 638,043 since Friday. There have been a reported 317,668 deaths — 3,969 added since Friday. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.