Student of the Month: Dale High School senior Kylee Greenwalt

Senior Kylee Greenwalt is a leader at Dale High School and maintains a perfect GPA. She is ranked first in her class.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for October and is now in the running to win a car.

“Kylee exemplifies (the) strongest work ethic and a natural drive to do her best,” Senior Sponsor Allison Robinson said. “Kylee gives up time to help others.”

She said Greenwalt works and manages the high school office during her lunch hour.

“She also has volunteered at the local animal hospital until she was recently hired,” she said. “Kylee takes six concurrent hours and still finds time to serve as an officer in FFA and raise her own cattle.”

She said Greenwalt has the heart for doing the right thing.

“Kylee displays her maturity every day through her work with the public, both at the animal clinic and in our office,” she said. “Kylee has purposely distanced herself from drama.”

An officer on the FFA team, Greenwalt works in the community to raise money to support youth projects, Robinson said.

“She leaves school after carrying concurrent and regular hours to work every evening of the week at the vet clinic,” she said.

Greenwalt spent years volunteering before earning a paying job, Robinson said.

Among opportunities to volunteer, she gathers donations for the annual FFA auctions, helps with various community drives during the FFA school year and helps other students in the FFA projects, Robinson said. Other events include canned food and clothing drives, as well as volunteering at the Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Greenwalt's parents are Shelly and Jason Greenwalt.

Best of Preps 2020-21

For the fourth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the News-Star's fifth annual Best of Tri-County Preps banquet at FireLake Arena in the spring. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at participating area high schools will submit a nomination for a senior who has an excellent grade point average, displays community leadership qualities, is an active volunteer and displays high moral integrity.

Additional sponsors of the program include Communications Federal Credit Union, Pioneer Library System, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

There will be 16 finalists total, two each during the months of September through April; so far, finalists include:

• September — Callie Roberts, of Prague, and Kulson Yates, of Tecumseh

• October — Daniel King, of Shawnee, and Kylee Greenwalt, of Dale

Watch for November finalists, coming soon.