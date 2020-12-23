News-Star/Patriot Auto Group Car Finalist: Daniel King, Shawnee

Senior Daniel King is a leader at Shawnee High school and maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA. He is ranked first in his class.

He has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for October and is now in the running to win a car.

“Daniel is hardworking and committed to everything he sets out to do,” Shawnee High School Guidance Counselor Cindy Bartley said. “He steps up to help when he sees a need; he doesn't wait to be asked, but volunteers.”

Baker said King is a student mentor at Immanuel Baptist Church and works soccer camps during the summer.

Also, King is involved in serving lunches through Mission Shawnee in the summer, Bartley said.

“He takes rigorous courses and college courses,” Bartley said. “He is an athlete and involved student.”

King's honors include the National Honor Society; awarded best new varsity player in soccer; All-Star Preps soccer Player of the Year nominee; the Winter Formal's Mr. Snowman nominee.

“Daniel is an intelligent, highly motivated, extremely focused young man,” Bartley said. “He performs all tasks with joy and diligence.”

Also, Bartley said King won the Knight Award for outstanding character his Sophomore year.

“Soccer coach Jason Merrell told me a story about Daniel in practice recently,” she said. “Daniel was team captain during a co-ed practice and he picked two of the most inexperienced girl players.”

He never showed frustration, Bartley said, he just kept playing hard and kept them involved and encouraged them.

“Daniel is an unselfish leader who shows integrity on and off the field,” she said.

King's parents are Lucy and Gene King.

Best of Preps 2020-21

For the fourth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the News-Star's fifth annual Best of Tri-County Preps banquet at FireLake Arena in the spring. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at participating area high schools will submit a nomination for a senior who has an excellent grade point average, displays community leadership qualities, is an active volunteer and displays high moral integrity.

Additional sponsors of the program include Communications Federal Credit Union, Pioneer Library System, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

