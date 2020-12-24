Shawnee visit: Santa shares life, work

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The following story is a little different than typical articles The Shawnee News-Star publishes. This is an interview with Santa Claus , who has made several special visits to Shawnee during the holidays]

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Tonight.

Though COVID-19 is still a concern across the world, Santa Claus will not be in direct contact with anyone tonight, since everyone will be asleep while he makes his stops.

Just before his annual overnight gift-delivery trip around the world, Claus agreed to spend a few minutes to share some details about himself and his work.

QUESTION: How long does it take you to check the Naughty/Nice list twice?

SANTA'S ANSWER: I work on the list all year. I actually only check the naughty list and I check it twice right before Christmas to look for good things, hopefully to move everyone to the nice list.

QUESTION: Do you still use a sleigh and reindeer to deliver the presents?

SANTA'S ANSWER: Even with the amazing flying machines you all have today, my magical reindeer can still fly faster, plus they are some of my best friends. I could never leave them at home!

QUESTION: What name do you like to be called? (Santa Claus, Kris Kringle, St. Nick, etc.)

SANTA'S ANSWER: I love all of my names from all of the children all over the world. But my friends call me Santa.

QUESTION: Are all your clothes red and white? Do you even own shorts?

SANTA'S ANSWER: Red is my favorite color. Mrs. Claus and I like to sneak away for a little sunshine after the big day. Wearing my suit would be silly at the beach, so yes I do have shorts.

QUESTION: How long did it take you to grow your beard?

SANTA'S ANSWER: I started growing my beard when I turned 18 — so a LONG, LONG, LONG, TIME!

QUESTION: Do you ever get tired of cookies and milk?

SANTA'S ANSWER: Me, get tired of milk and cookies? Never! Milk gives me energy I need to keep going all night. And who doesn’t love a good cookie?

QUESTION: What does Christmas mean to you?

SANTA'S ANSWER: Christmas is about showing love to one another. Show your love any way you can. I do it with gifts, that is why the elves and I work so hard all year to make toys to give to girls and boys everywhere. You can do it with a hug, kind words, working to help around the house, being nice to your bother or sister — anything, really, if it’s done to make someone feel loved.

On the road

Unfortunately, Claus had to cut the interview short since it's Christmas Eve. He said he needed to get the reindeer hitched up and the sleigh packed and ready to go.

He did, however, want to share one last thing:

“Merry Christmas!” Claus said. “I love you all!”

Special thanks to a local Santa's helper for facilitating this interview in Shawnee.