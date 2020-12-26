Sales tax report: Month down, but year up for Shawnee

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Thanks to months of a tightened belt — first a 12.5 percent reduction now loosened to an 8.5 percent reduction —to its projected budget, the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for December appears to be holding steady after a brief shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports the December sales tax deposit was $1,853,293.23, including interest of $1,355.99, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,059,024.72

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $264,756.18

• Capital Improvements Fund — $205,186.04

• Street Improvements Fund — $231,661.65

• Economic Development Fund — $26,475.62

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $33,094.51

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $33,094.51

Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,078,749.63 for December 2020.

According to Neel's report, December 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $2,089,516 — $236,222 more than this year's collections for the month.

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 is based on a 8.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.

But, for the year, sales tax collections are up $1,683,141 or 16.64 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are down approximately $11,301, or .91 percent, under the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.

Revenue during COVID months

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down for a period while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.