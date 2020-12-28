COVID-19 claims 4 Pott. County victims over holiday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in the area as Monday's report added another victim — plus three victims on the Dec. 24 report — to Pottawatomie County's death toll, which now stands at 33.

Two rural victims and two Shawnee victims have died.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 282,587 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There were 13 additional deaths identified to report Monday.

• One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Noble County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Thursday's report

On Dec. 24 there were 45 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Alfalfa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Bryan County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Cleveland County, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Jefferson County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kingfisher County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Love County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Murray County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Seven in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Washington County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

In Shawnee, there have been 3,334 total cases so far. Reportedly, 2,842 have recovered and 25 have died, bringing active cases to 467, up 40 since Wednesday's report.

In the county, of the 5,386 total cases documented, 4,597 have recovered. There have been 33 deaths logged. There are now 756 active cases in the county, up 65 since Wednesday's report.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (244,676) and those who have died (2,383) from the total cases (282,587) brings the active case count to 35,528 across the state — 57 more than Wednesday.

In the U.S., 19,132,726 cases have been recorded so far, up 902,484 since Wednesday. There have been a reported 333,118 deaths — 10,353 added since Wednesday. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.