Tate Monroe of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church was the guest speaker this week at Kiwanis Club. Monroe played the guitar and sang Christmas songs. He shared that residents can spread good news even as they wear masks.

Pictured with Monroe are John and Sue Winterringer.