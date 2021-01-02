Benton's Cafe closes after 71 years

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Leading up to the Christmas holiday was bittersweet for many residents who have made it a habit to stop in at Benton's Cafe for a bite to eat.

Retirement has been in the plan for awhile now, but that hasn't made the transition any easier.

Making an announcement on Facebook in October 2019, the cafe owners alerted patrons that an exit was on their agenda — at least, at some point.

At that time the owners were seeking a buyer for the restaurant.

“We listed before, but had some hesitation about letting go; it's now time,” the post read.

Retirement and quality time elsewhere were offered as motives for the sale.

More than a year later, the business at 126 N. Broadway, managed to keep going for 71 years total.

From the many comments online, customers were saddened, but wished the owners well, thanking them for many decades of service.

Benton's is well-known for its pies and chicken-fried steak — among other things.

The nostalgic Benton's Cafe sign was taken down from the building Monday and transported just down the road to the Pottawatomie County Museum.

According to a Facebook post, pies are still being made on a limited basis.

Watch for updates on the Benton's Cafe Facebook page.