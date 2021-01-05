COVID-19 death toll adds 5 Pott. County victims

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The holidays have come and gone, but COVID-19 deaths continue to be on the rise in the area. Over the past several days, Pottawatomie County's death toll went up by five — the total now stands at 38.

On Thursday, four deaths were recorded in Pottawatomie County — three females in the 65 or older age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. According to Sunday's report, a male in the 65 or older age group had died in Pottawatomie County.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 306,771 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There were five additional deaths identified to report in the state Monday.

• One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

Previous reports

Sunday

According to a report Sunday — the following COVID-19 numbers are from Jan. 2 and 3; there were 20 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Blaine County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Comanche County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Seminole County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• Four in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Saturday

On Saturday's report, the COVID-19 numbers reported were those that would have been reported Friday, Jan. 1; there were 38 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Love County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Five in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Payne County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Pittsburg County, one female in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Twelve in Tulsa County, four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, 7 males in the 65 or older age group.

Thursday

There were 36 additional deaths identified and reported.

• One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Carter County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• Two in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Jackson County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McIntosh County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Murray County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Pottawatomie County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

In Shawnee, there have been 3,610 total cases so far. Reportedly, 3,149 have recovered and 28 have died, bringing active cases to 433.

In the county, of the 5,838 total cases documented, 5,088 have recovered. There have been 38 deaths logged. There are now 712 active cases in the county.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (267,573) and those who have died (2,552) from the total cases (306,771) brings the active case count to 36,646 across the state.

In the U.S., 20,636,663 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 351,580 deaths. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.