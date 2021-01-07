Family Video company shutting down in Shawnee, nationwide

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Shawnee’s Family Video at Harrison and Federal Streets is closing for good; it is another business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Tuesday Family Video's owner, Highland Ventures CEO Keith Hoogland, announced operations of all its video rental stores are about to end.

“We are closing all Family Video locations,” he said. “The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic, but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era.”

The Shawnee store, according to the sign out front, indicates the business is closing and everything must go, with business hours listed as noon to 8 p.m. An exact closing date hasn’t yet been disclosed.

How the business started

According to its website, at familyvideo.com, in 1946, Clarence Hoogland started Midstates Appliance & Supply Company. In 1953, Clarence’s son, Charlie Hoogland, took over the company. In the 1970s, Midstates got “stuck” with a large quantity of videos. Charlie’s team got the idea to rent the videos, and in 1978 Family Video was founded. Midstates became a distributor for Magnetic Video, the first supplier of videocassettes for Hollywood studios in 1977. However, few people were willing to pay the asking price for home versions of popular movies. With an inventory surplus, Charlie Hoogland saw an opportunity to rent his accumulation of unsold video tapes. The first Video Movie Club of Springfield opened in 1978. Additional stores opened in other cities - later rebranded as Family Video. Charlie Hoogland realized the best use of video rental revenue was to invest in commercial real estate on which future stores would be constructed. Charlie’s son, Keith Hoogland, assumed presidency of Family Video in 1995. Keith guided the company’s development into one of the largest video retailers in the U.S. and the largest privately-owned video chain in the world.

The company operated for 42 years and had expanded to 800 locations.

