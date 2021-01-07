Pott. County man loses life to COVID-19

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma continues to be hammered by increased reports of COVID-19 deaths. Over the past two days, the state has recorded just more than 100 deaths — 39 on Thursday's report, and 62 on Wednesday's report. Pottawatomie County's death toll has gone up one more this week — the total now stands at 39. According to Wednesday's report, a male in the 65 or older age group had died in Pottawatomie County.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 315,354 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

• On Thursday report, there were 39 additional deaths identified.

• One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Coal County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Kay County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Logan County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Two in Osage County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Eight in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, five females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

Wednesday

On Wednesday's report, there were 62 additional deaths identified.

• Six in Bryan County, one male in the 18-35 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Seven in Comanche County, two females in the 65 or older age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Grady County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Jackson County, one male in the 18-35 age group.

• One in Jefferson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Kay County, four females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in McCurtain County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Nowata County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• There were 13 in Tulsa County, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, seven females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Wagoner County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Washington County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

In the U.S., 21,299,340 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 361,123 deaths. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (277,828) and those who have died (2,672) from the total cases (315,354) brings the active case count to 34,854 across the state.

As of noon Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health website, at oklahoma.gov, did not have updated county or city information. The following data is from Wednesday:

In the county, of the 5,935 total cases documented, 5,218 have recovered. There have been 39 deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there have been 3,676 total cases reported so far. Reportedly, 3,229 have recovered and 29 have died.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.