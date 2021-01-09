Residents to vote Tuesday on ONG franchise renewal

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee residents are set to go to the polls in a special election Tuesday to vote whether to accept renewal of a 25-year franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG).

Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said ONG's previous agreement expired in October.

In August Shawnee City Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution calling for a special election to decide the matter. Allison said ONG would reimburse the City of Shawnee for the cost of the special election.

There is no change in the franchise rate, Allison said; currently ONG pays 4.25 percent.

The proposition asks whether to grant to One Gas, Inc., acting by and through its Oklahoma Natural Gas Company Division, for the next 25 years, a non-exclusive franchise and right to enter the public ways to install, operate, and maintain a distribution system within, along, across, over, and under the public ways of the City of Shawnee, Oklahoma for the transportation, distribution and/or sale of gas to consumers and the public generally in the City; providing for assignment, sale, or lease of the franchise; providing that the City may enact an ordinance charging persons transporting gas through grantee’s distribution system a fee on the calculated value of such transported gas; providing for use and repair of the public ways; providing for regulation of service; establishing depth of pipelines; establishing rights and duties in the movement and alteration of pipelines; providing for indemnification of the City of Shawnee; providing for grantee’s rules and regulations; providing for inspection of grantee’s records; requiring grantee to pay a franchise fee (4.25 percent); and providing for conditions of the franchise.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.