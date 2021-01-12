News-Star/Patriot Auto Group Car Finalist: Chandler Wilson, Bethel

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Senior Chandler Wilson is a leader at Bethel High School and maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for November and is now in the running to win a car.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Chandler since she was an elementary student in the gifted and talented program I co-taught,” Bethel High School Librarian Leah O'Rorke said. “Later, I came to know her much better as a student in my Library Science course.”

O'Rorke said it's been a joy watching Wilson grow into an outstanding individual who excels in both her academic and personal pursuits.

“I quickly recognized her determination, commitment to excellence, and value of moral integrity,” she said. “Between keeping up with her studies in her regular high school classes and concurrent college courses, holding leadership positions in a plethora of organizations, including Gordon Cooper (Technology Center's) SkillsUSA, Bethel STUCO, BancFirst Student Board of Directors, and PROWLSADD, being actively involved at Immanuel Baptist Church as a student mentor in her youth group, and a member of Bethel's varsity golf team for four years, to running an annual jeans donation drive for the last eight years, Chandler exudes responsibility and determination through her academic excellence and servant's heart.”

O'Rorke said she has no doubt Wilson will thrive in whatever career path she chooses.

Among honors are Superintendent's Honor Roll, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Statesman Award, and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Oklahoma History Scholarship winner.

Wilson has continued to serve as an officer in the student council for the past four years, as well as serving on various committees and boards.

He community service includes volunteering with Vacation Bible School, Basketball Summer Camp, Veteran's Day Assembly Committee Chairperson, Oklahoma House of Representatives Page, and mission trips, among other things.

In the summer, Wilson took eight hours of college courses, as well as nine in the fall.

Wilson's parents are Ryan and Kelly Wilson.

Best of Preps 2020-21

For the fourth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the News-Star's fifth annual Best of Tri-County Preps banquet at FireLake Arena in the spring. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at participating area high schools will submit a nomination for a senior who has an excellent grade point average, displays community leadership qualities, is an active volunteer and displays high moral integrity.

Additional sponsors of the program include Communications Federal Credit Union, Pioneer Library System, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

There will be 16 finalists total, two each during the months of September through April; so far, finalists include:

• September — Callie Roberts, of Prague, and Kulson Yates, of Tecumseh

• October — Daniel King, of Shawnee, and Kylee Greenwalt, of Dale

• November — Kaycee Babek, of Meeker, and Chandler Wilson, of Bethel

