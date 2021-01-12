News-Star/Patriot Auto Group Car Finalist: Kaycee Babek, Meeker

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Senior Kaycee Babek is a leader at Meeker High School and maintains a perfect GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for November and is now in the running to win a car.

“Kaycee is an outstanding student who gives of herself to others as much as herself,” Meeker High School Counselor John Bolander said.

He said Babek has been actively involved for three years as a volunteer through Wesleyan Foster Care organizing and distributing clothes for children in foster care.

“Kaycee has worked as a volunteer for the Okfuskee County History Center for two years,” he said. “As class president for three years and a Student Council member, she has helped set up and run booths for the local fall festivals as well as design parade floats for homecoming and community festivals.”

He said Babek is a class Valedictorian with a 25 ACT.

“She is a part of the Academic All-Conference Softball and Basketball teams for two years,” he said.

Bolander said Babek has a great moral compass.

“She has proven herself a leader, not a follower, whether in the classroom or on the softball field,” he said. “She is not afraid to stand up for what is right and call it wrong if it is wrong.”

Voted class president three years speaks volumes of the respect students have for her, he said.

“Kaycee is very active in high school leadership activities such as the school yearbook for the last three years,” he said. “This fall she took on the responsibility of finishing the previous year's annual, which was incomplete due to the COVID-19 Shutdown.”

She assumed the editor position to finish the layout and print formatting to allow the rest of the class to begin this term's yearbook project, he said.

Bolander also said Babek is actively involved in the student council, sports camp and church.

Babek's parents are Jeff and Jennifer Babek.

For the fourth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the News-Star's fifth annual Best of Tri-County Preps banquet at FireLake Arena in the spring. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at participating area high schools will submit a nomination for a senior who has an excellent grade point average, displays community leadership qualities, is an active volunteer and displays high moral integrity.

Additional sponsors of the program include Communications Federal Credit Union, Pioneer Library System, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

