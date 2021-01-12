Pott. County Health Dept. encourages online registration for vaccine

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

With COVID-19 vaccinations now available, getting an appointment is the next hurdle many local residents are facing.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department is directing everyone to the vaccine registration website.

“We'd like to direct the public to register and schedule through the vaccinate.oklahoma.gov portal and call 211 if they need assistance in registering,” Sara King, Community Health Education and Planning Lead Region 6 County Health Departments, said. “We would appreciate any help in taking off some of call volumes on our overstretched local staff.”

She said the health department is not taking appointments by phone and is facing an overwhelming volume of calls from across the state.

For those without access to a computer or internet, she said future information is likely coming soon.

Watch for updates.