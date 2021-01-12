Pott. County loses two to virus over weekend

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Over the weekend across Oklahoma, there were 58 COVID-19 deaths reported. Pottawatomie County's death toll went up two more this weekend — one Saturday and one Sunday — the county's total now stands at 41. A victim was a Shawnee resident and the other was from somewhere else in the county.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 335,247 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

According to the report, there were 14 additional deaths identified.

• Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Oklahoma County, two females in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-65 age group, thee males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

Sunday's report

There are 23 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Alfalfa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Beaver County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Delaware County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Ottawa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Five in Tulsa County, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

In response to Sunday's report, State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye issued a statement regarding the spike in COVID-19 case numbers.

“This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays,” he said.

While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, it must be factored in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well. Of the cases reported Sunday, 58 percent had a collection date since Jan. 1, and 80 percent had a collection day since Dec. 27.

“I want to encourage my fellow Oklahomans to continue doing everything they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as we continue distributing the vaccine,” Frye said. “That includes following the three W’s — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance — and limiting your exposure to people outside your household as much as possible.”

He said it is recommended to quarantining before and after an out-of-town family visit, and Oklahomans who travelled over the holidays are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

“It’s important we keep up this effort as the vaccine is distributed,” he said. “Taking these precautions will work along with the vaccine to fight the spread COVID-19 and help us return to normal.”

Saturday

Though there was no email report issued from the health department Saturday, according to data over the weekend there were 35 deaths Saturday — one of them was from Pottawatomie County. There was no information available on the gender or age of the victim.

Around the world

In the U.S., 22,409,132 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 374,329 deaths. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (289,309) and those who have died (2,775) from the total cases (335,247) brings the active case count to 43,163 across the state.

In the county, of the 6,400 total cases documented, 5,531 have recovered. There have been 41 deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there have been 3,955 total cases reported so far. Reportedly, 3,433 have recovered and 30 have died.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.