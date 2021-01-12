Shawnee woman dies from COVID-19

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County's death toll added one more victim Tuesday — a Shawnee woman in the 50-64 age group has died. The county's total now stands at 42.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 335,247 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state health department reports.

According to the report, there were 29 additional deaths identified.

• One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Cherokee County, two males in the 36-49 age group.

• Four in Cleveland County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cotton County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 22,613,784 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 376,060 deaths. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (294,629) and those who have died (2,804) from the total cases (337,457) brings the active case count to 40,024 across the state, down more than 3,000 from Monday's data.

In the county, of the 6,411 total cases documented, 5,615 have recovered. There have been 42 deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there have been 3,959 total cases reported so far. Reportedly, 3,482 have recovered and 31 have died.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.