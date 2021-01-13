January sales tax sees boost in collections

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections are starting out 2021 on a positive note as this month's report shows a healthy increase over this time last year.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $774,554.01, up from the same month a year ago when $701,273.52 was received –– an increase of $73,280.49.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

• July — $639,500

• June — $624,150

• May — $636,950

• April — $626,400

• March — $590,950

• February — $723,750

Year-end

Overall totals for 2020 came in above 2019, settling at $8,371,692.16. Comparing 2019's figures, which were just more than $8.1 million, 2020 showed a slight increase of $219,917.37. Data from the past 10 years shows a steady rise in collections each year.