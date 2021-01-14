Pott. County man dies of COVID-19

By Vicky O. Misa | Shawnee News-Star | USA Today Network

The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County's death toll continues on the rise as one more victim — a man in the 65 or older age group — has died, according to Thursday's report. The county's total now stands at 43.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 344,506 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

On Thursday, there were 34 additional deaths identified to report.

• Two in Atoka County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Three in Bryan County, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Comanche County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Custer County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Greer County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Marshall County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in McIntosh County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Pontotoc County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 23,077,247 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 384,764 deaths, up 3,968 from Wednesday's report. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (303,476) and those who have died (2,882) from the total cases (344,506) brings the active case count to 38,148 across the state, down 993 from Wednesday's data.

In the county, of the 6,510 total cases documented, 5,767 have recovered. Active cases number 700, down 35 from Wednesday. There are currently 43 deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there have been 4,016 total cases reported so far. Reportedly, 3,578 have recovered and 31 have died. Active cases are at 407, down 26 since Wednesday's report.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

