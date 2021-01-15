Archeologist to speak at Calvary Missionary Baptist

The Shawnee News-Star

Dr. John Melancon, archeologist and missionary to Israel, will speak at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Tecumseh during services at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, and also at the 10 a.m. Sunday service on Jan. 17.

Melancon will bring artifacts from digs throughout the Middle East and the world. He will explain what they are, where they were found, and what each was used for. He will share about the work he is doing now and his plans to go back to Israel to continue work as a missionary as soon as the country opens up again. Israel, like many other nations, is closed due to the pandemic. Once Melancon returns, he plans to help organize two new churches there.

“Dr. Melancon is a fascinating speaker who has been with Calvary a number of times, drawing large crowds,” a press release from the church said.

Because of COVID-19, the church will have masks available for those who want one, hand sanitizer, and room for social distancing.

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1005 Kimberly Road in Tecumseh. For more information, contact Pastor Mack Peercy at 590-3196.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.