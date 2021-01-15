Sam's Southern Eatery reopens in Shawnee

By Vicky O. Misa | Shawnee News-Star | USA Today Network

Sam's Southern Eatery, which first arrived in Shawnee in December 2018, is open for business again.

The restaurant had been shuttered for months, but this week the site at 1718 N. Harrison is sporting a new sign out front announcing it's open and under new management.

Several calls for details were unsuccessful, as the phone line was busy.

No new information has been seen yet on the local seafood eatery's Facebook page, as there are no posts recorded after July 25, 2020.

According to the restaurant website, at samsseafoodshawnee.com, the business is not accepting online orders at this time.

The website noted entrees include shrimp, oysters, as well as various types of fish and chicken. The menu also includes gumbo, salads, sandwiches and burgers.

In 2008 Sam's opened its first location in Shreveport, Louisiana; The company has now grown to more than 51 locations in nine Southern states with over 750 employees.

Most of the Sam's restaurants call Louisiana home; others with multiple sites are Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. States boasting one restaurant each include South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, Missouri and Kansas.

