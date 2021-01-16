Local calendar from Jan. 16

The Shawnee News-Star

January 16

Pickleball will be held today at the Municipal Auditorium at 400 N. Bell, just west of the Shawnee Senior Rec Center. Cost is $3 per player and all ages are welcome. Beginning play is from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. followed by open play and challenge court until 1 p.m.

January 18

The Shawnee Senior Center will be closed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

January 19

The Shawnee Senior Center is offering a free seminar on learning how to live stream at 2:30 p.m. Join in at the center, located at 401 N. Bell, to learn how to live stream events such as church services.

Life Recovery Shawnee meets at 7 p.m. at Open Door Church of God, 1200 N. Tucker St. (one block north of Wallace) in Shawnee. If you are in recovery from addiction, divorce, emotional issues, etc., we’re here for you. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome. Contact Ty Thorpe at 405-833-7366 for more information.

January 20

The Shawnee Senior Center will host a Valentine wreath making class at 1 p.m. Registration has ended to make wreaths with pre-purchased supplies, but seniors are still welcome to watch and learn the steps.